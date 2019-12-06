Web Presence: New York Lawyer, Nicholas Hicks, Explains New Legislation Targeting Telemarketers

The State of New York is cracking down on telemarketing with new legislation; Lawyer Nicholas W. Hicks explains how it will affect you.

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / Telemarketers are not only annoying but also deceptive and hard to get rid of. What used to be just a few monthly calls on the home phone line has now turned into daily calls on personal cell phone lines. Blocking one number often means they will call again with a different one.

People have found that asking to be removed from the calling list is usually not enough, as many telemarketing calls are now robotic voice messages. "Robocalls' have become increasingly aggressive and scam unsuspecting people out of money and personal information. All of this could be coming to an end soon, however.

According to lawyer Nicholas W. Hicks of New York, a bill meant to crack down on telemarketing calls was approved by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The new legislation will take effect in approximately 90 days. New York residents are looking forward to tighter regulations on previously existing laws.

The "Do Not Call" law was enacted in New York 18 years ago but had loopholes that allowed telemarketers to continue pesky practices. Lawyer Nicholas W. Hicks notes that the new bill will require live telemarketers to offer consumers the opportunity of being added to the seller's restricted call list. Additionally, telemarketers will now need written consent to share or sell any private contact information.

"This loophole is a license to annoy New Yorkers that telemarketers have taken advantage of for far too long," Cuomo said in a statement. "With these new protections, we can help ensure New Yorkers receive fewer unwanted calls, and their privacy is protected once and for all."

The exciting new legislation was sponsored by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and Senator Todd Kaminsky. With the introduction of the new bill, bothersome calls will hopefully be curbed, making many New York residents very happy. Lawyer Nicholas W. Hicks sees this legislation as a breath of fresh air for busy people who could use one less thing to deal with. Hopefully, it will also protect many from future scams and headaches.

