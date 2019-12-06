Tautachrome, Inc.: Tautachrome (OTC:TTCM) Includes KlickZie Steganography (Invisible Watermarking) in Upcoming Release of ARknet 1.3.0

ORO VALLEY, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC PINK:TTCM) Includes KlickZie Steganography (Invisible Watermarking) in Upcoming Release of ARknet 1.3.0.

KlickZie Integration

The inclusion of KlickZie hidden watermarking signals that the ARknet Platform is ready to resume development of features indicated within Tautachrome, Inc.'s four smartphone trusted-imaging patents. With KlickZie included in ARknet 1.3.0, smartphone imaging becomes more trustable. When fully implemented this empower users to quickly verify and then confidently engage or share trusted images.

KlickZie a Threat to "Fake News"

"KlickZie technology will make image verification easy," says Jordan Gray, CIO of Honeycomb Archive, LLC, strategic technology partner for Tautachrome, Inc. "It will be as easy as scanning a QR code. Just a quick scan, and then ARknet does a lookup and can tell you the origin story of the image in question. Naturally, the repository of authenticated images is currently small but will expand with the growth of the ARknet platform."

Additional Tautachrome Statement: For regulatory compliance material updates are posted to Tautachrome, Inc. official twitter account https://twitter.com/Tautachrome_inc

About Tautachrome, Inc: Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC:TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the Internet applications space. The company has revolutionary patents and patents pending in augmented reality, smart-phone image authentication and imagery-based social networking. The company is leveraging these technologies to develop privacy and security-based applications for global business and personal use.

Download ARknet for Android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.honeycombarchive.arknet

Download ARknet for iOS

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/arknet/id1466870072

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in Tautachrome's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tautachrome undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

