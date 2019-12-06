Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2019) - XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) (FSE: 4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the development of Epilepsy treatment products using its proprietary oral thin film delivery system will be a priority initiative for 2020. The Company is focusing on generic cannabidiol-based dissolvable oral wafers for the treatment of severe childhood forms of Epilepsy, specifically Dravet syndrome ("Dravet") and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome ("LGS").

Current FDA/EMA-approved cannabidiol-based treatment for Dravet and LGS is founded on a plant extract oil containing 100mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per milliliter. Based on initial dissolution testing using XPhyto's proprietary thin film drug delivery system, previously announced on November 11, 2019, the Company's oral delivery system may yield as much as a 10-20x increase in bioavailability of CBD over existing oil delivery methods.





Figure 1. XPhyto results showing significantly improved dissolution properties of Vektor's CBD formulations and oral delivery system vs softgel capsules and chewing gum.

"XPhyto believes that an efficient and well-defined dosage form is the future of cannabis-based medicine. High bioavailability with controlled and reproducible delivery is critical," said Hugh Rogers, CEO of XPhyto. "Our initial results suggest significant potential timing and efficiency advantages over conventional delivery methods."

XPhyto's thin film drug delivery system was developed by its wholly owned German subsidiary, Vektor Pharma TF GmbH ("Vektor"). Vektor is a narcotics manufacturer, importer, and researcher located near Munich, Germany. Vektor's previous development work has included narcotics delivery systems for conventional oncology and non-oncology pain treatment, such as Fentanyl, Hydromorphone, and Oxycodone, and more recently, the development of efficient cannabis delivery and dosage systems.

Oral thin film drug delivery is a large and growing international industry which provides an alternative to conventional solid and liquid oral dosage forms. Transparency Market Research estimates that the global market for thin film drug manufacturing will be worth US$15.984 billion by 2024 and rising at a solid 9.0% CAGR between 2019 and 2024.

