Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTCPINK:SRKZD) ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000.00 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. The Company intends to rely on the "investment dealer" prospectus exemption, among other prospectus exemptions, with respect to the private placement. As such, the Issuer confirms that there is no material fact or material change about Sky Gold that has not been generally disclosed.

Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital and to further the Company's Evening Star property in Nevada.

Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Sky Gold is focused on its Evening Star Property, located 16 kilometers southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada and will also actively be seeking other mining exploration opportunities for the benefit of its shareholders.

