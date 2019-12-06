Web Presence: Eliseo Delgado Jr. Discusses the Potential for AR and 5G in Digital Imaging and Other Medical Practices

Technology and consumer product reviewer Eliseo Delgado Jr. has closely studied tech advancements in fields like augmented reality (AR) and 5G communication solutions. Here, he discusses how each of these technologies are having a tremendous impact on the medical field, especially in digital imaging.

RIVERSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / Tech reviewer Eliseo Delgado Jr. breaks down complex topics for his online readers and frequently reports on advances in digital health solutions. He's very interested in how professional fields like healthcare can take advantage of emerging technologies to enhance their processes, and he recognizes that 5G and AR can help doctors provide quicker and improved solutions for a range of needs.

"Technology is opening up a world of possibilities for medical professionals, mainly by cutting down on their tedious office work so they can spend more time with patients," says Eliseo Delgado Jr. "That's only one way technology helps, though. Improved machines mean better and more accurate results during procedures."

During the CES 2019 Verizon event, Dr. Christopher Morley gave a keynote address where he covered the topic of tech advances in healthcare. One of his biggest talking points was the usefulness of accessing large sets of medical data during critical decision-making points. Historically, he said, we've collected an enormous amount of data from hundreds of millions of patients, but we need a better way to organize and retrieve this information in real-time.

"Implementing 5G and AR tech into doctor offices and surgery rooms can increase the effectiveness and the output of many life-or-death medical procedures," says Eliseo Delgado Jr. "More powerful networks allow a wider bandwidth for technology to run on, and augmented reality devices can provide insight to procedures or big data without ever interfering withdoctors' work."

During surgery, surgeons utilizing 5G technology have more confidence in their work, especially when applied to tech like AR simulators that show patient scans and diagrams through HoloLens displays. 5G allows for faster accessing of data or faster processing of surgical tools, such as 3D object overlays on operating areas that can enhance accuracy and efficiency.

Instead of relying on two-dimensional screens and physical models alone, medical professionals can use 5G and AR for immersive collaboration. This ultimately means patients can rest easier in the hands of their doctors since better technology helps define a new standard of care.

In addition to directly enhancing the abilities of medical professionals everywhere, these technologies can dramatically improve how medical students are trained in the future. With the help of AR and stronger connectivity, students can apply surgical knowledge in extremely realistic and insightful classroom settings, gaining invaluable practical knowledge and experience while still in school.

"Technology is ultimately taking what doctors and surgeons are capable of and enhancing it to new heights by delivering faster, error-free solutions and speedier access to bulk sets of data," says Eliseo Delgado Jr. "5G connectivity and AR are just scratching the surface of how technology can vastly improve healthcare delivery around the world."

