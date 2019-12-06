Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2019) - Prospero Silver Corp (TSXV: PSL) (the "Company" or "Prospero") announces that David Huffer has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other business opportunities. Prospero is seeking a potential successor to join the management team in the capacity vacated by Mr. Huffer. The board of directors of the Company thanks Mr. Huffer for his contributions, and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to, among other things, Prospero's search for a new Chief Financial Officer. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, the risk that the Company may not be able to find a suitable candidate prepared to accept appoint as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and the risk that the Company will not be able to raise the additional financing to carry out its business, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

