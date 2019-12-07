The global TOC analyzer market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

F&B products are more susceptible to contamination by microbes. For example, raw meat, fruits, and vegetables have higher chances of getting contaminated by the microbes present in the water used for processing. Hence, it is imperative for F&B manufacturing plants to optimize the wastewater treatment process and ensure the safety of the equipment used such as heat exchangers, product tanks, boilers, and other treatment devices. TOC analyzers provide real-time organic load variations and help F&B plant operators make data-driven decisions pertaining to process monitoring, regulatory compliance, and quality control. These factors are increasing the adoption of TOC analyzers among food and beverage industries, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the introduction of portable process analyzers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global TOC Analyzer Market: Introduction of Portable Process Analyzers

Market vendors are making significant investments to develop portable process monitoring instruments such as the TOC analyzers. These can be easily inserted into a production line or a bypass line with a regulator valve. They also help to reduce the cost and time associated with sample analysis and are thus more convenient. Moreover, portable process analyzers offer more accurate results than laboratory analyzers as the sample analysis is performed at the production line. These factors are expected to increase their adoption during the forecast period and boost the growth of the global TOC analyzer market.

"Rising demand for environmental testing and increasing funding for analytical testing of soil, water, and air by government authorities will further boost market growth during the forecast periodsays a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global TOC Analyzer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global TOC analyzer market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and type (laboratory and online).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to factors such as the strong presence of key vendors, an increasing number of clinical trials, and the rising demand for safe drinking water in the region.

