Event Marketing Like No Other: Learn from The Last Minute Event Guys

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / Currently working with thousands of six or seven-figure influencers, Course Creators, Internet Marketers and industry-leading Network Marketers, Wally Nguyen and Linh Tuong Nguyen have helped generate $250, 000 in sales revenue to date.

Wally is one of the people behind The Last Minute Event Guys. They are a team of marketers who run events, not just your typical event-planning company with only tech experience. And what sets this team apart from the rest is how every person on staff owns their own digital marketing agency or utilizes digital marketing in their business. It is a team of digital marketing agency owners who help run events to their maximum potential.

Wally and the team believe that on events, clients should focus on the event, not running the event otherwise there will be missed opportunities and potential business opportunities that the client could have gotten. That's what The Last Minute Event Guys are here for.

For them, event marketing is a combination of digital marketing, social media marketing, and community marketing and management.

They have run live events for audiences ranging from 10 to 50 attendees and as large as 300 to 500 attendees. They focus on getting their clients more attendees to the event with digital marketing and event promotion while also helping them deliver the perfect experience to their attendees so that they choose to support their cause or ask for their services.

