Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-12-08 13:00 CET -- Nasdaq announces that Coop Pank AS shares (trading ticker: CPA1T) will be listed on the Baltic Main List on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. According to the decision made by The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn on November 26, 2019, up to 94,400,000 non par value shares of Coop Pank AS were set to be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Main List on December 9, 2019 or on a date close to it. Due to a large number of subscribers of Coop Pank's shares during the company's IPO, the settlement platform was not able to process all instructions on Friday evening as was initially expected. A full settlement cycle reconciliation will be carried out on Monday, December 9, to confirm that all systems and processes are ready for the first trading day on Tuesday, December 10. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.