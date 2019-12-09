

One of the International Jatiluhur Jazz Festival 2019's headliners, Krakatau and Steve Thornton taking picture with the audience

WEST JAVA, INDONESIA, Dec 7, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 1st edition of International Jatiluhur Jazz Festival (IJJF) 2019, organized by Indonesian state-owned enterprise (SoE) Jasa Tirta II, drew to a close on December 2, having successfully attracted audiences of thousands from across Indonesia.Corporate Secretary of Jasa Tirta II Dadan Hidayat said that he never expected such great interest from the public in enjoying an array of domestic and international multi-genre music performers against the 'green' of the largest dam in Indonesia, Jatiluhur Dam."With audiences of approximately 2,500 on the first day and 3,000 on the second day, we are extremely surprised with the public's interest," he stated. "It is also tremendous support for the future editions of JatiluhurJazz."Headlining the Festival were Dwiki Dharmawan and World Peace Project feat. Steve Thornton, while the other lineup including Palestinian musician Kamal Musallam, Wizzy, Syaharani & Queenfireworks, Java Jive, Mus Mujiono, Krakatau, 57kustik, Moccondoss 40, Selaawi Ethnic Ensemble, Ermy Kullit, Indro Hardjodikoro feat. Kayla Dias, Farabi Big Band feat. Ita Purnamasari, Idea Percussion, Uban Project, Marcell, Via Vallen and Zaskia Gotik.Beyond music and art, International Jatiluhur Jazz Festival 2019 also became a strategic and representative platform for SoE-fostered small and medium enterprise (SME) partners to showcase and market their products to the public. Jasa Tirta II and PT Pos Indonesia were but two of the SoEs that brought their SME partners.CEO of Jasa Tirta II U. Saefudin Noer said International Jatiluhur Jazz Festival 2019 was larger than just a music festival - it was a campaign to promote Jatiluhur Dam as a 'green' destination, raise awareness for the environment, and to boost domestic and international tourism and boost the local economy."We want to show the world, and the tourism industry in particular, that Jatiluhur Dam has the 'wow' factor to be the next big thing in Indonesia," concluded Saefudin. "See you all at the next edition International Jatiluhur Jazz Festival 2020." (C) Antara.Source: Perum Jasa Tirta IICopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.