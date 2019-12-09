Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C0DX ISIN: SE0003366871 Ticker-Symbol: SSV2 
Tradegate
05.12.19
20:32 Uhr
1,612 Euro
-0,301
-15,73 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,472
1,545
08:00
1,522
1,545
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SAS
SAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAS AB1,612-15,73 %