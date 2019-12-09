Scandinavia's largest airline has launched a new mobile app for employees to scan boarding passes and passports and track baggage

Scandit, the leading enterprise technology platform for mobile computer vision and augmented reality (AR), today announced that SAS (Scandinavian Airlines System) has integrated its powerful scanning software into their new Ground Handling App for smartphones, to replace expensive built-in scanners and upgrade critical ground workflows.

The mobile app (developed by Stockholm-based Objective Solutions) brings new efficiency and cost savings to workflows using mobile scanning of boarding passes, passports, meal vouchers and baggage tags. SAS has deployed the Scandit-powered app to their three Scandinavian airport hubs: Stockholm Arlanda, Oslo Gardermoen, and Copenhagen Kastrup. A detailed case study about the integration is now available.

SAS carries more than 30 million passengers annually to 120 destinations on over 170 aircraft and is widely recognized as a pioneer in digital innovation for the air travel industry. The Ground Handling App is part of a global, digital infrastructure initiative to streamline and improve key operations and improve the travelling experience for their growing volume of passengers. In the first deployment, SAS employees were equipped with 700 Galaxy A8 devices, with further rollouts planned across SAS' global operations.

The Scandit software was easily integrated into the SAS IT ecosystem. Customer-facing SAS employees use the mobile app from anywhere in the airport, for example at the boarding gate where agents are no longer tied to gate podiums. Passengers are benefiting from a faster, more personalized service and SAS has reduced costs compared to the dedicated scanners and infrastructure. Booking changes can also be done seamlessly with the mobile app and baggage handlers use it to record and track baggage.

"We chose Scandit for its quality and flexibility," said Fredrik Buxfeldt, Head of Digital Operations IT at SAS. "In addition to barcode scanning and OCR (optical character recognition) in mobile apps, Scandit also enables barcode scanning in websites, so our employees can also use mobile scanning from a browser if they don't have the mobile app loaded."

"SAS has reaped the benefits of modernizing data capture workflows with enterprise-grade mobile scanning," said Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit. "We are delighted to play a part in this mobile evolution to help SAS meet its goals for outstanding customer service and operational efficiency."

Resources

View the SAS case study: https://www.scandit.com/resources/case-studies/sas/

Learn more about Scandit's air travel solutions: https://www.scandit.com/industries/air-travel/

Download Scandit's report (Fly High, One Mobile Scan at a Time) to learn how to innovate air travel with mobile computer vision and augmented reality: https://www.scandit.com/resources/whitepapers/fly-high-air-travel/

Watch this video to see Scandit's air travel solutions in action: https://www.scandit.com/resources/videos/air-travel-innovation-with-mobile-computer-vision/

View Scandit's press kit: https://www.scandit.com/press/

About Scandit

Scandit enables enterprises and consumers to change the way they interact with everyday objects and augment the physical world with real-time data captured by scanning barcodes and recognizing text, objects, and other visual identifiers using smartphones, tablets, wearables, drones, and robots.

Scandit's mobile data capture platform is built on proprietary computer vision, augmented reality, and machine learning technologies. Companies in industries such as retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare can use Scandit's technology to create and power mobile apps for crucial enterprise workflows like search and find, shipping and receiving, inventory management, and proof of delivery.

Many of the world's most innovative and successful companies are benefiting from Scandit's enterprise-grade mobile data capture platform, including Alaska Airlines, FedEx, DHL, and PostNL.

For more information, visit https://www.scandit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191208005011/en/

Contacts:

Brandon Watts

404-202-3476

brandon@wattsware.com