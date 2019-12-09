Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2019

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
Frankfurt
09.12.19
09:15 Uhr
0,555 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2019 | 11:17
53 Leser
Arion Bank hf. Offering of Tier 2 bond denominated in Icelandic krona on 12 December 2019

Arion Bank will be offering two series of ISK denominated Tier 2 bonds, ARION T2I 30 and ARION T2 30, on 12 December 2019.

The bonds constitute Tier 2 capital under Icelandic act on financial undertakings no. 161/2002. The Bank will be offering a fixed rate series, and an inflation linked series. Both series pay interest semi-annually, mature in January 2030 and are callable on and after January 2025. The bonds are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 19 December 2019.

Arion Bank Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner. For further information please contact Arion Bank's Capital Markets at verdbrefamidlun@arionbanki.is

