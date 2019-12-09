Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2019) - iCo Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: ICO) (OTCQB: ICOTF) ("iCo" or "the Company") and its subsidiary, iCo Therapeutics Australia Pty Ltd., announced today that all subjects in the first of two cohorts in its Phase 1b study have received the first dose of Oral Amphotericin B. Dosing will occur over a period of ten days. One additional cohort is expected to be dosed in Q1 2020, followed by the initiation of a Phase II study comparing oral Amphotericin B to fluconazole in a head-to-head study in vulvovaginal candidiasis in Q2 2020.

All subjects in the Phase 1b study will be dosed for 10 consecutive days with additional 10 days of follow-up (for a total of 20 days). Two doses of oral Amphotericin B (100mg and 400mg), showing promising pharmacokinetic outcomes in the previous Phase 1 trial (using a single dose only), will be used in the Phase 1b study. Extensive safety and pharmacokinetic testing will also be performed throughout the study to indicate which dose might be the safest and effective for future trials in patients with fungal diseases.

iCo Therapeutics identifies existing development stage assets for use in underserved ocular and infectious diseases. Such assets may exhibit utility in non-ophthalmic conditions outside the Company's core focus areas and if so the Company will seek to capture further value via partnerships. iCo shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ICO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "ICOTF".

