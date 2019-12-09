Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Defines Two New Gold-Bearing Systems at Lac Surprise Gold Property

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / Northern Superior Resources (TSXV:SUP) ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has defined two new gold-bearing systems on its 100% owned Lac Superior gold property in Québec.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Épervier Gold System - the extension of the Renard gold trend from the IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD")/Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. ("Vanstar"), Nelligan property; and

Épervier Gold System:

Intersection of 1.54 g/t Au over 15.15m (including 10.80 g/t Au over 0.66m): compliments widths and grades reported from intersections associated with the Renard gold deposit, 5km northeast within the adjoining Nelligan gold property (see Vanstar PowerPoint presentation, May 2019); Intersected ~750m strike length (system remains open) of gold-bearing material consisting of the same package of mineralized rocks described for, and believed to extend from, the Renard gold deposit (seeFigure 1): hydrothermally altered (sericite + silicic +/-fuchsite) and veined volcaniclastic and sedimentary packages, hosting disseminations and lenses of pyrite at up to 5 volume %); A positive correlation has been noted between gold and similar pathfinder trace elements as observed at the neighbouring Nelligan Deposit (e.g., Molybdenum); Intersected host volcaniclastic-metasedimentary assemblage is 50-100m wide; and Extent of system is undefined: It is unknown whether the system is offset or folds onto itself (see Figure 1).

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "Defining a ~750m extension of the Renard gold trend onto the Lac Surprise property from a limited drill program is an excellent start. The system remains open over a significant area of the property allowing for the opportunity to intersect additional gold-bearing material with widths and gold grades similar to those associated with the Nelligan deposit. There is clearly justification for additional drilling to pursue this opportunity."

Roi Gold System:

The related structure defined by the geophysical data, indicates that this NNE trending structure clearly extends into the E-W trending Geurcherville Deformation Zone (GDZ), creating potential zones favorable to dilatation, more concentrated fluid flow and therefore opportunity for the precipitation of meaningful concentration of gold from solution; Structure can be traced at least 6 km from the magnetic data (open along strike, both directions) and corresponds to a distinct, associated gold grain-in-till anomaly; Intersected structure consists of ~50m of mineralized material comprised of a silicified, weakly brecciated, brittle, hematite-carbonate altered fault breccia; and Wide value of anomalous gold values (including 0.12 g/t Au over 24.60m; Table 2) with elevated Te, S, Bi and Ag (up to 1.06 g/t Ag).

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO further states: "Multiple, geophysical and gold grain defined targets to the north and south of the discovery hole (LCS-19-12) now warrant follow up drilling in the next phase of exploration on this exciting new gold-bearing structure."

Figure 1: Location, Épervier and Roi gold systems, Lac Surprise gold property

Table 1: Summary, Key Intersections, Épervier Gold System

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Incl. Au (g/t) Width (m) LCS-19-005 104.00 109.00 5.00 0.06 0.07 1.00 203.83 228.50 24.67 0.05 0.21 1.00 LCS-19-007 178.00 185.00 7.00 0.05 0.11 1.00 LCS-19-008 252.00 262.00 10.00 0.05 0.08 1.00 277.00 292.15 15.15 1.54 10.80 0.60 292.45 296.00 3.55 0.17 0.30 1.00 299.00 310.00 11.00 0.10 0.18 1.00 LCS-19-010 162.00 175.00 13.00 0.05 0.10 1.00 275.00 279.00 4.00 0.12 0.16 1.00 BP-17-04† 181.55 185.00 3.15 0.23 1.28 0.43 233.00 239.34 6.34 1.12 4.50 0.73 BP-17-05* 61.00 102.50 41.50 0.25 2.21 0.76 126.75 130.00 3.25 0.31 0.54 1.05



† Historic assay results (Kilbourne & Armstrong 2017, internal document)

* Historic assay results plus 2019 infill sampling

Table 2: Summary, Key Intersections, Roi Gold System

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Incl. Au (g/t) Width (m) LCS-19-012 74.00 79.30 5.30 0.06 0.12 1.00 108.00 132.60 24.60 0.12 0.28 1.00



About the Lac Surprise Property

The Lac Surprise Property is tied onto the northwest side of the Nelligan Gold Property. Vanstar describes the gold deposit on the Nelligan property as part of a "vast auriferous system offering a potential of multi-million gold ounces" (Vanstar PowerPoint presentation, May 2019). IAMGOLD and Vanstar, IAMGOLD's partner on the project, recently announced an initial 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate of 3.2 million inferred ounces of gold for the Nelligan Gold Project (see IAMGOLD/Vanstar press releases, October 22, 2019).

Based upon the 2019 core drill program results as described in this press release, Northern Superior believes that this gold system extends west onto the Lac Surprise property, as defined (so far) by the Épervier Gold System.

The Épervier gold system coupled with the discovery of the Roi gold system and the various other gold showings and gold-bearing shear zones previously defined on the Lac Surprise property, makes this property yet another high value exploration asset 100% owned by Northern Superior Resources.

Qualified Person

Jonathan O'Callaghan P.Geo., is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. As the QP for the Lac Surprise property, Mr. O'Callaghan has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Lac Surprise gold property is one of four mineral properties that Northern Superior is currently exploring. The other three properties also represent regional scale exploration programs, 100% owned by Northern Superior. Exploration to date has identified:

numerous drill-ready targets for gold, copper and silver on the Ti-pa-kaa-haa-ning (TPK) property of northwestern Ontario; a gold deposit (11.6 million tonnes, grade 1.7ppm Au 640,000 oz Au) and numerous opportunities on the Croteau Est property in west-central Québec; and a variety of commodities on the Wapistan property, James Bay Lowlands, Québec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

