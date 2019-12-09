Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.: Perma-Fix Announces Positive Industry Feedback at its 17th Annual Nuclear Waste Management Forum

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. ("Perma-Fix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PESI) recently hosted its 17th Nuclear Waste Management Forum 2019 from December 2-4, in Nashville, Tennessee with nearly 200 industry executives in attendance. The forum focused on radioactive waste and remediation challenges within the DOE complex along with new technologies and innovations in development to provide near-term solutions. The annual event provided industry leaders an opportunity to network with experts from a variety of U.S. and international waste generator sites, government officials, and other small and large businesses.

Featured speakers included Anne White, Former Assistant Energy Secretary for Environmental Management, and officials from the U.S. Department of Energy. One of the more popular events included a featured panel on Women in Nuclear.

The forum hosted a variety of speakers representing nuclear utility plants, international entities and US Department of Energy programs including Environmental Management, National Nuclear Security Administration and Office of Science. The 2019 forum panels consisted of: Department of Energy Programs Challenges and Initiatives; National Nuclear Security Administration Legacy Remediation Programs; New Market Offerings; Increased Value of Waste Technology Offerings; and Innovative Approaches to Meet Emerging Industry Challenges.

Through the two days of sessions, Perma-Fix introduced its latest technologies and applications regarding waste characterization, packaging, treatment, transportation, and disposition while sharing lessons learned that could improve safety and efficiency for their projects. Among topics discussed were Perma-Fix's most recent upgrades to its facilities to support client initiatives, as well as an introduction of the Perma-SortSM soil segregation process.

Mark Duff, President & CEO, stated, "This year's conference was a major success, as we provided a unique forum for Perma-Fix to strengthen existing relationships with clients and partners, while delivering a platform to review new developments in technologies and facilities to address the most complex waste management challenges in our industry. As Perma-Fix continues to grow and address new market challenges, this event serves as an ideal venue to discuss detailed customer issues and solutions, including technical considerations, as well as providing opportunities to team with other industry leaders and clients. This event and the positive feedback from the industry further illustrate our growing reputation as a leader in the nuclear waste industry, with unique treatment capabilities, a growing service business, and impeccable safety record. We are committed to providing our customers and partners unmatched value in the marketplace."

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the DOD, and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates three nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as "believe," "expects," "intends," "anticipate," "plans to," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: upgrades to facilities to support client initiatives; and continues to grow and address new market challenges. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply and market our new technologies; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract; inability to win bid projects; that Congress fails to provides continuing funding for the DOD's and DOE's remediation projects; inability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; inability to meet financial covenants; and the "Risk Factors" discussed in, and the additional factors referred to under "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of, our 2018 Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q for quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements.

