Veriheal Opens Cannabis Consultations to the Entire U.S.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / Veriheal has taken the U.S. by storm as an innovative cannabis tech platform that discreetly helps connect prospective patients with licensed doctors who can approve them for their residing state's medical cannabis program. But the company's objectives don't immediately stop there. In an effort to break the stigma, Veriheal also strives to educate the public about cannabis through its blog and provides knowledge to those that are curious about medicating with cannabis. From cooking tips to current politics, Veriheal puts the people first and is eager to help encourage them on their path to healing. So, they are willing to take it to the next level.

Many people go out and get their medical cannabis cards but may struggle to figure out the next steps. Luckily, Veriheal has recently added a new personalized cannabis consult service that is available nationwide in all 50 states. This will give everyone the opportunity to evaluate whether or not cannabis is right for them because medical card certifications are strictly limited to populations where medicinal cannabis is legalized. The purpose of these personalized assessments is to provide those who are new or old to cannabis with a one-on-one discussion with an expert that can further target and refine their recommendations based on a patient's individual interests. These consultations cover things such as recommended terpene and cannabinoid profiles, offer guidance on due-diligence, as well as up to date information on state cannabis laws. The results are all exclusively tailored to the patient.

Cannabis has undoubtedly garnered world-wide interest as alternative medicine, but current laws and the stigma often keep many people from learning more about it or even attempting to consider it in their treatment plan. One of Veriheal's main goals is to reassure the public about cannabis and restore its reputation as a legitimate form of therapy. Furthermore, they want to make the information available to everyone. Imagine being able to discreetly connect with and receive quality medical cannabis advice from a licensed healthcare professional with just the click of a button.

Telemedicine is the wave of the future. Its convenience lets people take charge of their health from the comforts of their own home. More importantly, it's inclusive and the opportunity expands accessibility to everyone with internet access. Telemedicine gives all walks of life the chance to better themselves when the option may not have been previously available. For the demographic that is on-the-go whose schedules don't allow flexibility to those who are mentally or physically unable to travel, Veriheal has streamlined these demands and strives to assist where possible.

In addition to broadening the availability of options for others, Veriheal's new personalized consultations provide expert and qualified advice on cannabis. Many leading brands in the cannabis and CBD space already advocate consulting with a medical professional before using any cannabis-based products. This disclaimer is absolutely necessary. Cannabis therapy is not backed by solid authoritative research and there could be a potential concern for adverse reactions. This is especially true for patients who can't afford to experience a negative interaction with medications that they are already taking. Veriheal's network of doctors will thoroughly evaluate and help build a wellness plan accommodated specifically for each individual patient.

Personalized cannabis consults are a great avenue for people who want to know if cannabis is right for them, who might be confused about legalization, would like to know about which products are best for them, or need help formulating a regimen that best fits their lifestyle. These appointments are simply a conversation about how cannabis and CBD can impact the patient and their health. Afterward, patients will have the choice to pursue cannabis medication on their own accord with the information they were given or move forward and book a medical card consultation that will certify them for the medical cannabis program in their state if they haven't already. Either way, Veriheal has the information and it is ready for the taking whether cannabis is legal or not in each state. They encourage everyone to be prepared that way when opportunities come around, patients will have the knowledge to be able to properly navigate themselves in the name of their health. Those that might be curious about pursuing cannabis-based remedies should contact Veriheal to speak with one of their experts and discover if its the right choice for them.

About Veriheal

Veriheal is a healthcare technology company with a mission to provide personalized cannabis education and wellness to everyone around the world. The company does that by connecting patients and doctors online, through their platform, to provide recommendations for living a better life.

