Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Goldexplorer expandiert! Gebiete direkt neben 800 Mio. schwerem Nachbar erworben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJ28 ISIN: AU000000BAT1 Ticker-Symbol: 0FS 
Stuttgart
09.12.19
08:11 Uhr
0,003 Euro
-0,003
-45,45 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,004
0,007
17:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BATTERY MINERALS
BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED0,003-45,45 %