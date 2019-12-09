Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Goldexplorer expandiert! Gebiete direkt neben 800 Mio. schwerem Nachbar erworben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11017 ISIN: GB00BK8FL363 Ticker-Symbol: 2HD 
Frankfurt
09.12.19
08:06 Uhr
1,834 Euro
+0,064
+3,62 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON DISCOVERY
HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC1,834+3,62 %