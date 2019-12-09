SpendEdge has been monitoring the global electronic manufacturing services industry and the market is poised to experience spend growth of nearly USD 130 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 109-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The prospects of cost-savings up to 15% are motivating buyers, mostly from OEMs, to outsource their manufacturing activities to get superior-quality products at competitive rates. This is acting as a major spend accelerator in the electronic manufacturing services industry. However, the environmental footprints left by the growing volumes of electronic waste are acting as a deterrent in the course of the industry's spend growth.

In terms of spend growth, APAC is accounting for a significant share in the electronic manufacturing services industry. This region is one of the most sought-after manufacturing destinations for OEMs based in the US and Canada who are seeking to leverage benefits such as low cost of manual labor, operating costs, and taxes. The gradually increasing demand for IoT embedded smart devices in the US is resulting in the outsourcing of component manufacturing activities to third-party suppliers who have expertise with respect to the implementation of IoT in devices. This is catering to spend growth in the electronic manufacturing services industry in the US.

The Top Electronic Manufacturing Services Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Factors such as the adoption of high-quality packaging materials and an increase in utility cost will have major impacts on supplier's OPEX and will limit their profit margin. To compensate for this loss, such suppliers are expected to increase the prices of the finished products. However, strategic cost-control initiatives, price forecasting techniques, and adequate technology adoption will aid electronic manufacturing services suppliers to sustain their profit margins. Such suppliers will have the liberty to offer service to buyers at competitive rates without affecting their profit margins. On this note, this report has listed the top electronic manufacturing services suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers' portfolio are given below:

Foxconn Electronics- Also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, this supplier is one of the leading contract makers of electronics. Foxconn Electronics leverages its expertise in cloud computing, mobile devices, IoT, big data, AI, smart networks and robotics/automation and has expanded capabilities in four key technologies which are data tech, analytics tech, platform tech, operations tech.

Pegatron- Second to Foxconn Electronics as the leading contract electronics manufacturer, Pegatron has an extensive product portfolio that features motherboards, desktop PCs, notebooks, wireless systems, game consoles, and TVs. Pegatron is one of the major Apple supply chain partners and has recently planned to open a factory in Indonesia to make chips for Apple smartphones.

Kimball Electronics- This electronic manufacturing services supplieris a leading contract manufacturer of durable goods electronics and caters to a range of industries on a global scale. It is known to provide manufacturing, engineering and supply chain services, design and testing services, as well as regulatory support processes which utilize common production and support capabilities.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Electronic manufacturing services industry spend segmentation by region

Electronic manufacturing services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for electronic manufacturing services suppliers

Electronic manufacturing services suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the electronic manufacturing services industry

Electronic manufacturing services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the electronic manufacturing services industry

