Co2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Demonstration with a Canadian Cannabis Producer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSX-V:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announce it has signed a Commercial Demonstration Proposal ("Demo") with a Canadian Cannabis Producer ("Client"). The Demo will run from mid-December 2019 to June 2020.

The objectives of this Demo are: greater yield while optimizing resources including faster cannabis plant growth for more harvests, more bud and overall plant biomass, and more cannabinoid production. Upon successful completion of the Demo, GROW anticipates installing a complete CO2 Delivery Solutions system throughout the Client's facility in Canada and potentially at the Client's international facility.

The Client's unique proprietary cultivation method creates a virtually odorless cannabis product that would be the first of its kind in the marketplace.

According to John Archibald, GROW's CEO "With now hundreds of Health Canada approved cannabis producers, we look forward to more Canadian demonstrations of our CO2 Delivery Solutions technology with cannabis producers to showcase its numerous benefits."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions or watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, effectively and profitably using our patent protected advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions. It is a commercially proven technology that is easily adopted into greenhouses, indoor and outdoor grow operations.

GROW's target markets are the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse space (USDA) and the 4.62 billion acres of global cropland (USGS). While indoor gassing of CO2 to enhance crop yields has been practiced for decades, 85% of the world's greenhouses cannot use CO2 gassing economically due mostly to heat ventilation which causes the CO2 gas to escape. Outdoor growers cannot gas CO2 into the atmosphere to the ideal levels required of up to 1500 ppm.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated improving crop yields by up to 30% with up to 30% faster growth. The CO2 solution's micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions has been demonstrated on crops including cannabis, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers, flowers and medical tobacco. Growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions, increasing plant yields and profits.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on CO2 GRO's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Sam Kanes, VP Communications at 416-315-7477.

SOURCE: Co2 Gro Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569568/CO2-GRO-Inc-Announces-a-Commercial-Demonstration-with-a-Canadian-Cannabis-Producer