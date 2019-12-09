Jon Hile Rejoins CORT as Senior Vice President of Business Strategy

Leading furniture rental company welcomes back former executive to foster growth in the changing rental landscape

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, today announced that Jon Hile has rejoined the furniture rental company as the Senior Vice President of Business Strategy. Hile previously worked for CORT from 2006 to 2012 as a vice president of sales and business development.

"We are thrilled to have Jon as part of the CORT leadership team again," said Jeff Pederson, President and CEO at CORT. "The time that has passed has allowed Jon to return to CORT with a fresh lens and provide new strategic recommendations on how we can grow our business and capitalize on the changing rental landscape."

Hile has spent close to three decades in the relocation management and corporate housing industry. Prior to rejoining CORT, he was the Chief Revenue Officer at BridgeStreet Global Hospitality. In his new role, Hile will be developing new services as well as offering some of CORT's existing services to new customers.

"CORT is family to me, and it is an exciting time to be back home," said Hile. "With greater awareness than ever for rental and the disruption occurring in the marketplace, there's an opportunity to leverage the strength of CORT and take advantage of market conditions to continue the path to success. The company is evolving, innovating and challenging itself to be different, and I am grateful to be a part of this next chapter."

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

