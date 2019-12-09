Web Presence: Larry O'Bryan Is An Award Winning Louisville Leader

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / Larry O'Bryan, a longtime citizen of Louisville, KY, is a recent recipient of the "Silent Warrior" award. This prestigious award, presented to him by the GE Appliances President's Council, recognizes Larry's excellence in "Outstanding Support."

Larry O'Bryan is the CEO of TPC-KY, a label manufacturer in Louisville. It is the primary label supplier for GE Appliances and also services numerous other high-profile clients (Black & Decker and Thornton's, among others).

His company's slogan is "Earning Customer Trust Through Service & Quality," accurately reflecting his personal core values. It is through these values that Larry O'Bryan was able to become an industry leader and build TPC-KY into an award-winning business that continues to thrive.

Larry O'Bryan's leadership skills are on full display, earning recognition from his peers not just as a consummate industry professional, but also as a revered community leader. The care he shows for his community of Louisville is reflected in his numerous charitable actions.

One such example of Larry O'Bryan giving back to the community can be seen in the regular donations he makes to Catholic charities, helping feed the hungry, house the poor, and uplift families. The Salvation Army is also a consistent recipient of Mr. O'Bryan's generous donations, making use of the funds for hurricane relief efforts.

Larry O'Bryan's contributions don't end there: he also created and regularly funds the Saint Xavier High School endowment on an annual basis, allowing underprivileged children the chance to attend a prestigious school to set them on the path to higher education.

Furthermore, Larry O'Bryan is in association with the Louisville Sports Commission, helping to breathe life into Louisville's economy by funding, attracting, and hosting sporting events in the great city of Louisville.

Larry O'Bryan's community support is a clear indicator of his ability to not only obtain great personal success but also to give back to the community that supports him. Considering his numerous successes and the efforts he makes to strengthen his community, it's safe to say Larry O'Bryan is a genuine Louisville leader.

Learn more about Lawrence J. O'Bryan by connecting with him via his LinkedIn profile:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/larry-o-bryan-b59321193/

Find out more information about TPC-KY, Inc., by visiting the website:

https://www.tpclabels.com/

