Web Presence: Rahim Hassanally Receives Glowing All-New Professional Recommendations

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / A renowned entrepreneur and award-winning businessman, NADA Dealer Academy graduate and NAMAD member Rahim Hassanally is well-liked across much of California's automotive industry. This is reflected in new recommendations courtesy of professional networking website LinkedIn as Hassanally is praised for his professionalism, capacity for growth, ability to overcome obstacles, true entrepreneurship, his tenacity in building a base, strengthening the community, and more.

One such recommendation calls Hassanally a true professional in all regards. "A true professional in all regards, Rahim is focused on success and craves information to continually grow his operations," suggests the professional recommendation posted to LinkedIn. "Rahim knows how to quickly implement change and will not let obstacles come between him and success," they add.

Another LinkedIn professional recommendation praises Rahim Hassanally and calls him a true entrepreneur. "Rahim is a true entrepreneur," the recommendation begins. The testimonial then further praises Hassanally for building a solid base, and for creating jobs in the community. "This," the recommendation goes on, "will strengthen the community," before quickly and concisely wrapping up. Business development professional Hassanally's LinkedIn profile lists his skills as business planning, sales, operations management, and fleet management. He graduated from Southern Methodist University.

Others have also recommended Rahim Hassanally on LinkedIn. Launched in 2003, the business and employment-oriented service operates via websites and mobile apps and is mainly used for professional networking. Founded by Reid Hoffman, Allen Blue, Konstantin Guericke, Eric Ly, and Jean-Luc Vaillant, operations at LinkedIn are today overseen by CEO Jeff Weiner. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company employs more than 15,000 staff globally and boasts more than 630 million members.

Based in Fairfield, California, Rahim Hassanally is a graduate of Southern Methodist University, a private Methodist research university in University Park, Texas. Born and raised in Texas before relocating to the so-called Golden State to pursue his entrepreneurial endeavors, Texas native Hassanally's professional accolades include receiving recognition as the 18th annual Urban Wheel Awards 'Urban Dealer of the Year' and making the Automotive News 'Top 40 Under 40' list. He's also a keen advocate for cancer awareness, a National Automobile Dealers Association Dealer Academy graduate, and a more-than-ten-year member of the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers

To learn more about Rahim Hassanally's demonstrated history of working in the automotive industry, visit https://rahimhassanally.co/.

