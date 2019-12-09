Agri Tech Farms International Inc.: Agri Tech Farms International Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / Agri Tech Farms International Inc. (formerly, 1169029 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Agri Tech Farms") is pleased to provide this corporate update.

Corporate Updates:

The Company currently has no related assets, operations, or imminent transactions in the cannabis sector. Should the Company identify and proceed with a viable transaction(s) in the sector, it will immediately provide a further corporate update for its investors and stakeholders.

Agri Tech Farms is continuing to work on securing funds on acceptable terms with the Asian Wealth Fund with the first tranche of $15 million anticipated to close by the end of December 2019.

The Company has left its $0.25 financing open while it continues to assess and complete its due diligence on several potential acquisitions with no definitive or pending deals at this time that will also be subject to the Company closing on the first tranche of funding from the Asian Wealth Fund.

About Agri Tech Farms International

Agri Tech Farms International Inc., including its wholly owned subsidiary Agri Tech Farms Ltd., are based near Vancouver, B.C. Canada operate in the Life Sciences sector with a core business plan of developing agricultural related business and operations in Canada.

For further information please contact:

Don Schmidt, CEO and Director

E-mail: jjf1@shaw.ca

Phone: (604) 467-0066

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Corporate Updates. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Agri Tech Farms International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569644/Agri-Tech-Farms-International-Provides-Corporate-Update