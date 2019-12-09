Crexendo, Inc. to Present at Little Grapevine Virtual Conference

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that a virtual presentation featuring Doug Gaylor, its President and Chief Operating Officer, will be available at Little Grapevine™ (www.littlegrapevine.com) beginning December 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A copy of the slides will also be available at www.littlegrapevine.com and under the Investor Relations section of Crexendo's website: www.crexendo.com.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Crexendo provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as engages in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. The telecom segment offers hardware and software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and mobile and desktop applications.

For more information about Crexendo, Inc., please visit www.crexendo.com.

About Little Grapevine

Little Grapevine™ is an invitation-only website that invites companies to participate in recurring on-line virtual conferences with video presentations, video interviews, podcasts and more. Content is conveniently archived and categorized on littlegrapevine.com, which serves as an all-in-one tool for investors seeking to research companies in the microcap space. At the end of each presentation, featured companies are required to answer Little Grapevine's questions about their business. For more information about Little Grapevine, please visit www.littlegrapevine.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.

Ron Vincent, CFO

602-357-5949

rvincent@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

