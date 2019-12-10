Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2019) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (CSE: BTC.PR.A) (OTCQB: BTCWF) (FSE: YS6N), (the "Corporation") announced today that it had entered into several debt settlement agreements with multiple creditors where the Corporation has agreed to issue a combined Fourteen Million ("14,000,000") Common Shares of the Corporation to settle One Hundred and Forty Thousand Dollars ("140,000.00") CDN worth of debt. The Common Shares which will be issued at a price of One Cent ("$0.01") CDN per Common Share.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky's digital currency mining will re-invest its mining profit. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale. For more information please visit www.blueskydigitalassets.com

For further information please contact:

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com





Mr. Ben GelfandCEO & DirectorGunpowder Capital Corp.T: (416) 363-3833E: ben.gelfand@gunpowdercapitalcorp.comMr. Frank KordySecretary & DirectorGunpowder Capital Corp.T: (647) 466-4037

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50604