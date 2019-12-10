Cubic Transportation Systems' Strategy Director Andy Taylor shares perspective on how building trust can further Mobility as a Service vision

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced Andy Taylor, strategy director for its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will speak on the importance of trust and its role in promoting shared mobility to further grow the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) vision at the 2019 Future of Transportation World Conference. Taking place December 10-11 at the Messe Wien Exhibition and Congress Center in Vienna, Austria, the conference examines the broader issues of gridlock and under capacity in transportation networks with a futuristic view.

"In order to advance MaaS and shared mobility, it is imperative to establish trust among people and transportation services," said Taylor. "New technologies will not be adopted or used by travelers if they do not fully trust in the system or service. People's attitudes regarding sharing rides with strangers in environments with or without a driver will depend largely on the emergence of a new breed of trust models, tools and services."

Taylor will lead the following presentation as part of Stream 9: Alternative Thinking Exploring Alternative Ideas:

Trust as a Service Managing Riders' Confidence

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 11 at 2:05 p.m. (local time)

This presentation will help policymakers, technologists and transit agencies tread a delicate line between technological innovation and riders' confidence.

Taylor is a global transportation expert who has spearheaded the MaaS vision to help cities and transit agencies evaluate the potential benefits of integrated multimodal transport options. He is currently educating user communities and transit agencies on the true benefits and impacts of MaaS and the importance of sharing pertinent data, improving operational performance and consolidating accounting solutions.

