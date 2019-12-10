Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2019) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Growth in Distribution: As part of the strategic plan and with the build-out of our facilities at Lyfted Farms, the company has now expanded the geographic reach of its distribution into the San Francisco and Sacramento markets. For the first time dispensaries in those markets will have access to all TransCanna brands.

Crop Management Services: With the depth of management talent now in the organization we will initiate a new Crop Management Services division in 2020. We have been in touch with several cannabis growers in the area and there is interest in hiring TransCanna management to oversee the process of managing crops and bringing product to market.

Daly building re-finance: The Company engaged Jones Lang LaSalle to work on the re-financing of the Daly facility in Modesto. Jones Lang LaSalle has initiated their marketing campaign and have targeted early first quarter of 2020 for completion.

"We are pleased to give an update on some key initiatives as we move towards the end of the year. With the completion of the Lyfted acquisition we have identified several new business opportunities for our new management team," said Steve Giblin President and CEO of TransCanna. "We expect these new opportunities to be a substantial part of our 2020 strategy".

Litigation: The Company was served with a nuisance lawsuit on December 9, 2019 from Pacific Agriculture LLC alleging breach of contract and claiming approximately US$39 million in damages. The suit was filed in the Nassau County Court in the State of New York, USA. The Company believes the claim is without merit. The Company will aggressively defend itself, and seek all available remedies under the law.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed, company building Cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

