F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche receives CE Mark for its Accu-Chek SugarView app

Accu-Chek SugarView is the first app that determines blood glucose ranges by taking photos with the smartphone camera without the need of a blood glucose meter.

It is designed to help non-insulin-dependent people with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes live healthier lives in-between doctors' visits.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes, accounting for around 90 % of all diabetes cases



Basel, 10 December 2019 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has obtained the CE Mark for its Accu-Chek SugarView app. This paves the way for the launch of the innovative diabetes management solution in Europe and further countries around the world requiring the CE Mark. Now officially classified as in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) software, the app will be made widely accessible by Roche first for certain smartphone models via the Google Play Store, thus enabling broader access to therapy relevant information for non-insulin dependent people with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes.



The Accu-Chek SugarView app determines the blood glucose range using the Accu-Chek Active test strip and two photos taken off the strip with a smartphone camera. An easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide leads the user through the testing process. A dedicated algorithm assigns the blood glucose result on the test strip to one of the categories ranging from "low" to "very high". Based on the testing result, it combines the blood glucose range with basic information on how to take action, such as exercise or eating.



"The broad launch of this state-of-the art digital solution can offer a huge benefit to people in-between doctors' visits and to those not having access to appropriate diabetes care and blood glucose monitoring. Non-insulin dependent people with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes can gain a better understanding of how to live a healthier life through learning how their blood glucose range can vary as a result of their actions," said Marcel Gmuender, Global Head of Roche Diabetes Care. "Accu-Chek SugarView is an easy-to-use app. In addition, it bypasses the need for a blood glucose meter, making it a very affordable and convenient diabetes management solution. This is especially crucial in emerging markets with often limited access to care and scarce healthcare resources, as the app enables availability of relevant therapy information and support in everyday life."



About Diabetes

According to the International Diabetes Federation1 nearly half a billion (463 million) adults worldwide are currently living with diabetes; by 2045 this number will rise to 700 million. The most common form is type 2 diabetes, accounting for around 90% of all diabetes cases. Over 50% of type 2 diabetes is preventable2. 79% of adults with diabetes are living in low- and middle-income countries that often do not have adequate resources to address diabetes-related challenges. Especially in these countries, the Accu-Chek SugarView app can help to overcome limitations in an innovative way.



About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. Being a global leader in integrated personalised diabetes management, more than 5,000 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target range and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines.



www.roche.com

Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with caregivers, healthcare providers and payers to optimally manage this complex condition and contribute to sustainable care structures. Under the brand Accu-Chek and in collaboration with partners, Roche Diabetes Care creates value by providing integrated solutions to monitor glucose levels, deliver insulin and track as well as contextualise relevant data points for a successful therapy.By establishing a leading open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care will enable optimal integrated personalised diabetes management and thus improve therapy outcomes. Since 2017, mySugr with its world-leading mobile diabetes management app and services is part of Roche Diabetes Care. For more information, please visit www.accu-chek.com and www.mysugr.com.Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2018 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In 2018, Roche invested CHF 11 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 56.8 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visitAll trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.[1] IDF Diabetes Atlas 9th ed., International Diabetes Federation, 2019[2] World Diabetes Day

Roche Group Media Relations

Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

- Nicolas Dunant (Head)

- Patrick Barth

- Daniel Grotzky

- Karsten Kleine

- Nathalie Meetz

- Barbara von Schnurbein





Attachment