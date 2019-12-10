Veteran sales expert James Clifford will oversee BitTitan's sales growth and partner program in EMEA

BitTitan, the developer of MigrationWiz and global leader in managed services automation, today announced it has named seasoned sales executive James Clifford as the company's new EMEA sales director. The newly added role will help support BitTitan's continued expansion throughout EMEA, a key region in the cloud adoption market.

In his new role, Clifford will support BitTitan's expanding business footprint and presence within the EMEA market as regional demand for cloud computing technology continues to rise, to accommodate more businesses migrating toward digital technologies.

Global analyst firm Gartner has predicted that EMEA IT spending will increase to $798 billion in 2020, with cloud spending and more specifically growth in software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions acting as key drivers to such rising expansion. Gartner also predicted that overall spending on public cloud services will reach $57.7 billion in 2020.

"As demand escalates for cloud technologies in the EMEA market, the need for reliable and scalable solutions only continues to increase," said Tony Rummans, vice president of global sales at BitTitan. "The appointment of James Clifford to the EMEA sales director role will help BitTitan enable its partners to meet the growing needs of customers while building new relationships with key partners in the region."

Clifford will oversee the development and growth of the company's EMEA business and cultivate lasting relationships with key channel partners and distributors in the region to drive sales growth. His new role will also involve expanding relationships with partners looking to deliver digital transformations across an array of platforms, including the Microsoft, Amazon and Google clouds.

Clifford has amassed more than 20 years of industry experience in driving business growth and successful sales strategies for numerous tech brands including Microsoft, Salesforce and Ingram Micro.

"It is a thrilling time to work in the growing cloud market and play a role in helping BitTitan build its presence to meet the rising demand for cloud adoption," said Clifford. "I am proud to be a part of a dynamic company that is deeply committed to its partners and ensuring they are equipped with the right tools to adapt and scale to evolving cloud demands."

About BitTitan

BitTitan empowers IT service professionals to successfully deploy and manage cloud technologies through automation. MigrationWiz is the industry-leading SaaS solution for mailbox, document and public-folder migrations between a wide range of Sources and Destinations. MigrationWiz has the most satisfied customers across the industry with an NPS score of 57. Voleer is a solution that centralizes and automates IT tasks, helping empower IT service professionals to streamline daily operations and reduce redundancies. Since 2009, BitTitan has moved over 16 million users to the cloud for 41,000 customers in 187 countries and supports leading cloud ecosystems including Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Dropbox. The global company has offices in Seattle and Singapore. To learn more, visitwww.BitTitan.com.

