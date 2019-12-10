Subsequently will Transition to a Non-Executive Director and Consultant to Kantar

Kantar, the world's leading data, insights and consulting company today announces that Eric Salama has decided to step down as CEO during the course of 2020. The company will immediately begin the process of recruiting a new Chief Executive, looking at both external and internal candidates. Salama will remain in role to transition to a new CEO. Thereafter, Salama will join the Kantar Board as a non-executive director and, on a part-time basis, continue to advise clients, work with Kantar management and help with the development of key employees.

Salama said: "It has been an intense and rewarding 18 months preparing Kantar for sale and successfully closing a deal with our new partner Bain Capital. I am confident that Kantar has never been better positioned for growth than it is now. As professionally rewarding as 2019 has been, a lot has happened on the personal front. After 17 years as CEO now is the right time for me to pause, reflect on my personal priorities and explore other experiences. I am delighted that, after helping with the transition to a new CEO, I will continue to be involved in the business I love.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said "Eric's contribution to WPP and to Kantar has been immense since the company he was part of was acquired by WPP in 1988. Over the past 17 years, he has built Kantar from its infancy into the world's leading data, insights and consulting company and then worked tirelessly to transition the company to the next phase of its development. We understand his decision and are delighted that he will continue to help and advise the company in his new role."

Luca Bassi, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity, said: "I want to thank Eric for his leadership of the business throughout the sale process and his commitment to the company. He has been the true architect of Kantar's success over the years and has put in place a strategy that will continue that success. We fully respect his decision to step down at this stage in the development of the company. We look forward to continuing to work with Eric for the long-term success of Kantar."

