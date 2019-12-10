Weekend Unlimited Inc.: WKND! Branded Products Sales and Distribution in Full Operation in Oklahoma

Establishment of Dedicated Sales Team and Ruby Mae's Partnership Provides Reach to Network of Over 250 Retail Stores in the State

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS1)(OTCQB:WKULF)) a lifestyle cannabis company, announces that sales and distribution of its WKND! branded products has launched in Oklahoma.

"We have done the groundwork in Oklahoma and put tremendous relationships in place, led by our sales team and our partnership with Ruby Mae's, announced on September 17th, giving us reach to 250 cannabis retail stores" said Mr. Chris Backus, Weekend Unlimited President and CEO. "As we have previously mentioned, Oklahoma is a wide-open market with terrific potential and production of WKND! branded products has been completed so that we can deliver at the retail level."

Highlights:

WKND! Branded Product line in full sales mode in Oklahoma

Branded products have been designed to meet market demand with features including: Higher amounts of THC to provide differentiation Innovative "Quicksticks" - package of eight 0.25-gram joints High quality ingredients to maintain one of the premium brand positions in the market



"This is a significant milestone for the Company, our Oklahoma sales team is made up of three experienced sales representatives now in the market with WKND! branded products, in addition to Ruby Mae's sales channels," added Mr. Backus. "The local team we have put in place has done tremendous work to understand the needs of the Oklahoma market, what consumers are looking for and we pride ourselves on the ability to be responsive and develop WKND! branded products that meet and exceed that demand."

WKND! Branded Product Line for sale in Oklahoma:

WKND! Pre-roll Quicksticks

WKND! pre-rolls are hand-rolled cone-shaped "Quicksticks." These joints each contain 0.25-gram premium Oklahoma flower.

WKND! Pre-rolls are made from the highest quality Oklahoma hybrid, indicas, and sativas. Each pre-roll is made with one-quarter gram of premium cannabis.

Packaged in groups of 8 in our unique, pop-art-inspired tin, you'll want to try WKND! Quicksticks for solo smoke sessions or for sharing with friends.

WKND! Edibles

WKND! is proud to launch its line of premium cannabis-infused edibles in Oklahoma.

Crafted from the finest, most decadent Belgian chocolates and Oklahoma

cannabis, the line includes WKND! Dark Chocolate Escape and WKND! Salted Dark Chocolate Escape. These chocolates include

100mg THC (25 mg per chocolate square) and are packaged in our unique,

pop-art-inspired tin. You'll want to try WKND! Dark Chocolate Escape.

WKND! Escape Fruit Crystals are our unique take on cannabis-infused hard candies. Each tin contains five 20 mg (100mg total) hard candies in grape, mango, peach and tropical flavors.

WKND! Escape Soft Crystals are our unique take on cannabis-infused gummies. Each tin contains 5 x 20 mg (100mg total) soft fruit crystals in grape, mango, peach and tropical flavors.

All WKND! edibles are a perfectly delicious way to relax, create and enjoy!

WKND! Vape Cartridges

Our new line of prefilled WKND! vape cartridges contain pure cannabis distillate with cannabis-derived terpenes.

WKND! vape cartridges are available in our three proprietary flavors: Bliss, Escape and Now. Each is expertly crafted to express unique effects and flavors.

All WKND! Vape cartridges work best with 3.16-volt batteries (available separately). Relax, create, enjoy!

"This branded product line illustrates our agility, building upon our Washington State experience and building toward a strong presence throughout Oklahoma and beyond," added Mr. Backus.

