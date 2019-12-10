Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Hammernews - jetzt ist es raus - renommierte Minen-Experten engagieren sich bei U.S. Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H92V ISIN: US1729674242 Ticker-Symbol: TRVC 
Tradegate
10.12.19
10:49 Uhr
67,53 Euro
-0,55
-0,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CITIGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITIGROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,57
68,02
11:04
67,52
67,97
11:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CITIGROUP
CITIGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITIGROUP INC67,53-0,81 %
JAGUAR LAND ROVER LIMITED94,18-0,07 %