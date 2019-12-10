As the world prepares to return to the Moon, a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience presents the stories of America's historic Moon landings told by those who were there

Coming exclusively to London in spring 2020, two awe-inspiring live shows will relive and celebrate humankind's greatest adventure of all time. Hear the stories behind the Moon missions of the early '60s told by true legends of the Apollo programme. British Airways presents Legends of Apollo will take place May 30 and 31, 2020, at London's TROXY Theatre, exploring the past, present and future of human space exploration by an extraordinary cast of space pioneers.

Hosted by acclaimed British ESA astronaut Tim Peake, the show presents three legendary figures who played pivotal roles in NASA's Apollo programme from 1961 to 1972. Appearing on stage: Flight Director for all Apollo Manned Missions and former Director of NASA's Johnson Space Center Gerry Griffin;Apollo 13 astronaut and Lunar Module Pilot Fred Haise; and one of only 12 men to walk on the Moon, Apollo 16 astronaut and Lunar Module Pilot Charlie Duke.

"We've created an unforgettable experience for audiences that brings to the stage some of the most prominent space industry figures and names from that era to hear their heroic stories and preserve the legacy of this unprecedented human space exploration programme," said Ricky Schutte, CEO of RMS Entertainment and co-producer of British Airways presents Legends of Apollo. "For any person who has been remotely in awe of the Apollo programme, who has dreamed or is currently pursuing a career in the space industry, this event should not be missed!"

The show will include a special musical appearance by Mark and Kali Armstrong, son and granddaughter of legendary Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong performing an emotional tribute to all the heroes of Apollo. The 2.5-hour experience will feature magnificent visuals of mission footage and audio presented with state-of-the-art, high-definition theatrical screens, lighting and sound elements.

"This show is going to be a fun, quick-paced, audience-interactive experience," said Apollo legend Gerry Griffin. "I hope people will walk away realizing that the three of us are regular people who were in the right place at the right time to be a part of something truly amazing. Our ultimate goal is to inspire the next generation who weren't around during this historic moment in time to continue what we started over 60 years ago."

"We are honoured to be helping bring this show to the UK and host two unforgettable evenings that honour the past and look ahead to the future of space exploration," said Allister Bridger, director of flight operations for British Airways, the presenting show sponsor. "Through events like this we are aiming to inspire and excite young people to pursue STEM subjects at school and consider careers in aviation."

General tickets for the two British Airways presents Legends of Apollo shows will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. A limited number of special "Meet Greet" packages will be available for both shows, which will include premium reserve seating, a professional photo with the Apollo legends before the show and more. Tickets are already on sale for an exclusive VIP dinner and show experience on May 30 which includes a three-course dinner, 2-hour beverage package, Premium A Reserve seating and producers' gift. For more information on all ticket options, click here. Exclusive Apollo merchandise, including signed photos and books by the Legends of Apollo, will also be available at the events.

Committed to inspiring current and future generations, the producers have partnered with the Conrad Foundation, a nonprofit education foundation honouring the legacy of Apollo 12 Astronaut and moonwalker, Charles "Pete" Conrad, and his four-decade passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. A percentage of show revenue will support the Foundation's flagship programme, the Conrad Challenge, where student teams (ages 13-18) from around the globe create innovations that solve real-world challenges. The annual competition encourages creativity, critical thinking and entrepreneurial collaboration amongst the students.

British Airways presents Legends of Apollo is produced by RMS Entertainment and Griffin Communications Group. For more information, visit www.legendsofapollo.com.

About RMS Entertainment

RMS Entertainment produces signature live event experiences, creating a unique and diverse platform for global speakers, artists and talent in the theatrical environment. The company has produced and co-produced major events and tours, including: Dr. Jane Goodall, Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Apollo 17 Commander Gene Cernan, former Director of NASA's Advanced Space Exploration Systems Jason Crusan, ESA's Professor Mark McCaughrean, film and television actor George Takei, and more.

About Griffin Communications Group

With a passion for the space industry, the team at Griffin Communications Group creates dynamic strategic communications solutions for its global clients who are pushing the envelope of human experience and making a difference in the world. Some of the most recognised names in the business trust Griffin with their brands. Griffin is led by two veteran marketing and PR experts who were raised in the shadow of the Apollo programme, with a front-row seat to history in the making.

