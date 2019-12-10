Business Reporter: Why it is Essential for Businesses to Nurture High-performing Teams

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- London Team work is the secret to success, as it brings about multiple benefits for any business, say Management Dynamics.

With the increase of communication through technology, the traditional, physical office set-up is being reconsidered. However, the importance of being surrounded by a strong team should not be undermined by this shift in working environment.

According to an article in Business Reporter, "It is essential that we get teamworking right - fast!" The article explains: "according to Harvard Business Review, 75 per cent of teams are dysfunctional and 60 per cent of teams fail to deliver."

Jenni Miller and Alison Grieve, Directors of Management Dynamics, created a criterion of five dynamics to guarantee a high-performing team. They put it like this: "The business benefits of high-performing teams are significant and have been proven by research."

But why is it so important people work well together? Well, an effective team can bring about:

Higher productivity

Increased profit

A greater sense of satisfaction

Higher levels of well-being

Lower levels of employee turnover

Skills such as collaboration and innovation (which cannot be achieved by digitisation alone)

It is not easy to create a perfect, high-performing team, as the article states: "Getting it right can be hard and requires a unique set of skills on the part of the leader." Despite this, it is clear that the power of a positive, productive team should not be underestimated.

About Management Dynamics

Management Dynamics focus on facilitating businesses with leadership and management skills. They provide impactful and interactive learning experiences, helping people - especially managers - to develop their skills.

The company pride themselves on investing in people, through their talent management expertise. Their services include team development, through "The 5 Dynamics of High Performing Teams" model adapted to help create more engaged, productive teams.

www.management-dynamics.com