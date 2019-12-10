DEKRA Remains on Track: Despite Trade Disputes and Economic Slowdown

- Revenue up by almost 3% in 2019, staff headcount by around 500

- New foundation in eight service divisions and eight regions takes effect

- New business areas opened up thanks to digital services

- Vehicle inspection in 21 countries following market entry in China, Chile and Vatican City

STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a challenging political and economic environment, DEKRA remained on track in 2019 and reinforced its standing. "We have further internationalized our business and are concentrating on the digital world of the future," DEKRA Chief Executive Officer Stefan Kölbl told journalists in Stuttgart. Firstly, the global expert organization is involving itself in megatrends such as the Internet of Things, connected and automated driving, and sustainability. Secondly, the global investments and acquisitions of previous years are starting to pay off. As a result, economic downturns in some submarkets can be offset by successes in growth markets.

Consolidated revenue is expected to rise by around 3% to roughly EUR 3.43 billion. Disregarding temp work, growth would be over 5%. 40% of revenue will be generated outside Germany. With almost 45,800 experts at the end of 2019, DEKRA will be employing around 500 more people than in 2018. The company has further consolidated its standing as the world's leading unlisted expert organization in the TIC industry.

At the beginning of 2019, DEKRA combined its range of services into eight service divisions and eight regions. This new foundation quickly took effect. "Already this year we have been able to benefit from combining global knowledge and global capacities faster and more effectively into customer-specific solutions," reported Stefan Kölbl. "We are leveraging the strength of the DEKRA Group, particularly with a view to innovation and quality associated with the diverse opportunities of digitalization."

The digitalization of more and more areas of life and work is also connected with completely new security requirements. "As an innovative pioneer in the industry, it is not only our task to draw attention to new security issues, but also our aim to offer progressive solutions," said the DEKRA CEO.

Read full version: www.dekra.com/en/newsroom

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2019, DEKRA generated sales totaling more than 3.4 billion euros. The company currently employs around 46,000 people in more than 60 countries on all six continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temp work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.

Media contact:

Dr. Torsten Knödler

Tel: (Direct): +49-(0)-711-7861-2075

Fax: (Direct): +49-(0)-711-7861-742075

Email: torsten.knoedler@dekra.com

DEKRA e.V.

Corporate Communications

Handwerkstraße 15

D-70565 Stuttgart

www.dekra.de/presse