The global terminal tractor market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005440/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global terminal tractor market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Unlike conventional tractors, terminal tractors come equipped with large foot grips and grab handles. The auto-lock system in these tractors reduces the probability of accidental trailer release during movement. Moreover, terminal tractors feature an advanced suspension system backed with heavy-duty springs and gas shocks to provide a comfortable ride. Owing to many such advantages, terminal tractors are increasingly being adopted across airport terminals, shipping port terminals, oil and gas manufacturing facilities, and others. These factors are driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40248

As per Technavio, the development of autonomous terminal tractors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Terminal Tractor Market: Development of Autonomous Terminal Tractors

The advent of autonomous vehicles in the automobile industry has captured the interest of market players in the tractor segment. Many vendors are focusing on the development of autonomous tractors. These tractors are equipped with sensors that track and monitor surroundings on a real-time basis and help the tractor reach its destination using an RFID coordinate system. The development of autonomous terminal tractors is expected to improve the efficiency of loading and unloading, reduce personnel costs, and enhance safety.

The growing popularity of all-electric terminal tractors and increase in tractor renting services will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Terminal Tractor Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global terminal tractor market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and axle type (4*2, and 4*4 and 6*4).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, MEA, North America, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to factors such as the improving socio-economic conditions, increasing the employment rate, growing manufacturing/production sectors, and favorable government initiatives and policies in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005440/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/