EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Provides Solar Technology Update

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2019 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to report that it has achieved a major breakthrough in its solar panel construction and output.

EHT has been able to use a back contact solar back sheet and integrate its ENERTEC fiberglass material to achieve a solar module that can provide over 25 watts per sq. foot of roof space. This new module will provide a more uniform power flow and less power loss over the lifetime of the module, which will be over 50 years. The fact each cell will now work independently of each other will allow the output of the module to be more consistent and reduce power losses due to shading and other environmental factors. Additionally, the removal of the need for standard bussing currently in a typical solar module drastically increases the new modules' durability and power flow, thereby increasing power output and the resilience of the EHT solar module.

This breakthrough, which has been over a year in the works, allows EHT to power all its integrated solutions, homes, shelters, power wagons, and most importantly its micro-grow units more efficiently and thus demand less battery storage. This is a great leap forward and a welcomed addition to the EHT product line.

EHT will have the new equipment up and running at its Niagara Falls facility by the second quarter of 2020; in the meantime, EHT will utilize its relationship with the company it is purchasing the equipment from to make the panels at their facility until such time. All the projects/units that EHT is currently manufacturing, including the EHT Micro-Grow Unit in Niagara Falls that has just been completed and is ready for submission to Heath Canada for Medical Grade Cannabis Production in the next week, will have the new panel technology built into them.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT and fresh off a successful European trip to finalize this technological enhancement breakthrough, commented, "This is a major milestone in EHT; this achievement puts us back at the forefront in the solar industry with not only a lightweight panel but one that can outperform all of the other modules in the industry."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

