Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced the acquisition of 5nine, a global provider of Microsoft Hyper-V and Azure cloud management and security solutions. As part of the agreement, 5nine will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Acronis.

5nine offers end-to-end cloud solutions for Hyper-V and the first and only agentless, multilayered security solution for Hyper-V and Azure. Its innovative, powerful, and easy-to-use software is designed to reduce costs, increase productivity, and mitigate security risks.

Acronis will integrate 5nine's technology into the Acronis Cyber Platform, making new services available through the Acronis Cyber Cloud Solutions portal. 5nine's solutions will enable managed service providers (MSPs) and IT organizations to simplify cloud service orchestration, create new business, and manage their customers' needs.

Together with 5nine, Acronis will offer customers and partners an easier way to migrate workloads from their physical or virtual infrastructure to Acronis Cyber Infrastructure, Microsoft Azure or both. 5nine's ability to unify cloud migration, management, monitoring, and innovative workload management tools and processes enables customers to cover the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) of all data, applications, and systems.

"By combining with Acronis, we will be able to accelerate product innovation, expand our distribution channel, and leverage our existing technology to meet customer requirements," said Karen Armor, Chief Executive Officer at 5nine. "With the knowledge gained from almost a decade of experience managing and protecting Microsoft virtual machines on behalf of our customers, we are certain that this acquisition will drive cloud adoption and ensure secure and reliable cloud infrastructure deployments worldwide."

Acronis sees the value in offering 5nine's services to its community of 50,000 partners in the IT channel, enabling MSPs and cloud service providers to better manage their hybrid infrastructure workloads. Acronis' ability to meet infrastructure deployment requirements by location, budget, and use case provides them with the ultimate in control and flexibility to deliver cyber protection with Acronis Cyber Infrastructure, Microsoft Azure, and more.

"By adding 5nine's solutions to our portfolio of cyber protection products and services, we're giving our partners and customers an easy way to adopt the Microsoft hybrid cloud platform. With a combined solution, organizations will be able to migrate all or select workloads to the cloud and then manage both on-premises and cloud virtual machines with a single interface. We envision combining the functionality of the two solutions by extending Acronis' easy-to-use, single pane of glass, resulting in IT administrators monitoring, managing and ensuring cyber protection for all workloads, regardless of their location," said Serguei "SB" Beloussov, Acronis Founder and CEO.

Acronis plans to invest in and develop 5nine's award-winning Cloud Management, Cloud Migration and Security Platform. Both companies have extensive experience and reach into the Microsoft ecosystem and as Microsoft Gold Certified partners plan on continuing to innovate as Microsoft Azure gains further adoption.

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, applications and systems, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud and mobile.

With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 100% of Fortune 1000 companies and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 150 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.

About 5nine

5nine delivers a powerful, integrated and scalable solution for managing and securing workloads across the Microsoft Cloud public, private or hybrid. IT Administrators and service providers who require more control and visibility of decentralized infrastructure rely on 5nine's seamless, elegant approach to cloud migration, cloud management, cloud monitoring, cloud backup and cloud security. For more about 5nine, visit https://www.5nine.com and follow @5nine_Software on Twitter.

