SpendEdge has been monitoring the global explosives market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of over USD 8 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005672/en/

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Explosives Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 130-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Explosives Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The recent spurt of terrorist activities are threatening the security and sovereignty of nations. This is creating a pressing need to fortify defense infrastructures across the nations. Such a requirement is creating a substantial demand for explosives across the globe. The rapid increase in the mining activities is creating demand for mining explosives that are ultimately contributing to spend growth in the explosives market.

In terms of regional spend growth, North America will be the largest contributor owing to the growing frequency of usage of explosives in the construction sector in the US and Canada. The prominence of the natural gas industry in the US due to the discovery of large shale oil and gas reserves will contribute to spend growth in the explosives market in the region.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Explosives Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Factors like extreme dynamism in raw material prices, hazardous nature of the product, among others will pose critical challenges for suppliers in terms of price. These factors will eschew their profit margins which will ultimately affect buyers with excess procurement spend in the explosives market. However, strategic cost-control initiatives, price forecasting techniques, and adequate technology adoption will aid explosives suppliers to sustain their profit margins. Such suppliers will have the liberty to offer service to buyers at competitive rates without affecting their profit margins. On this note, this report has listed the top explosives suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers' portfolio are given below:

Orica Ltd- Orica is focusing on the use of low-carbon renewable energy sources across its manufacturing facilities in Australia by the end of 2030, thereby enabling it to reduce its energy consumption and increase savings. This will be passed on to buyers in the form of competitive procurement rates.

Sasol Ltd- This explosives supplier has exploration, development, production, marketing and sales operations across 31 countries including Southern Africa, the rest of Africa, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Northern Asia, Asia, Southeast Asia, Far East, and Australasia. Sasol is known to sell an extensive range of fertilizers and explosives to local and international markets and is a leader in its low-density ammonium nitrate technology.

Incitec Pivot Ltd- Based in Australia, Incitec Pivot Ltd is the largest supplier of explosives products and services in North America and holds the second-largest position as an explosives supplier across the globe.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the explosives market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Explosives market spend segmentation by region

Explosives supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for explosives suppliers

Explosives suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the explosives market

Explosives pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the explosives market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Mining Explosives Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Mining Chemicals Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005672/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us