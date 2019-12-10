Technavio has been monitoring the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market, and the market is poised to grow by USD 7.02 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of nearly 16% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005681/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global heart valve repair and replacement devices market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page research report with TOC on "Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Heart valve replacement devices and Heart valve repair devices), by Surgery (Minimally invasive surgeries, Transcatheter surgeries, and Open surgeries), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by growing medical tourism in emerging economies. Also, technological advances in heart valve repair and replacement devices are anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The medical tourism industry is witnessing significant growth as patients from developed countries are traveling to developing countries such as Thailand, India, and Singapore to obtain affordable and quality healthcare. Healthcare providers are focusing on attracting foreign patients by offering niche services to treat valvular heart diseases such as valve regurgitation and valve stenosis. They offer heart valve repair and replacement surgeries to repair and replace defective heart valves that are prone to these conditions. Thus, the growing medical tourism in emerging economies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market Companies:

Abbott

Abbott is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, and Other. The company offers Epic Mitral Valve, Mitraclip Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair, and Trifecta GT Aortic Valve.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Cardiovascular, Rhythm and Neuro, and MedSurg. The company provides LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System and ACURATE neo Aortic Valve System.

CryoLife, Inc

CryoLife, Inc is headquartered in the US and operates under two business segments, namely Products and Preservation services. The company offers the On-X Ascending Aortic Prosthesis and the On-X Prosthetic Heart Valve.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy, Surgical Heart Valve Therapy, and Critical Care. The company offers PASCAL Transcatheter Valve Repair System, Cardioband Mitral Reconstruction, and Cardioband Tricuspid Valve Reconstruction System.

LivaNova PLC

LivaNova PLC is headquartered in the United Kingdom and offers products through the following business segments: Cardiovascular, Neuromodulation, and Other. The company offers Perceval, Solo Smart, and Valsalva Conduit.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Heart valve replacement devices

Heart valve repair devices

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Artificial Heart Market Global Artificial Heart Market by product (VAD and TAH) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Heart Defect Closure Devices Market Global Heart Defect Closure Devices Market by product (LAA closure devices, PFO closure devices, ASD closure devices, and other heart defect closure devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005681/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com