AWS customers now have a way forward for applications dependent on Windows Server 2008

Cloudhouse Technologies is proud to have been named as the Preferred Partner by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the End-of-Support Migration Program (EMP) for Windows server.

Launched at the AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, EMP provides enterprise customers with a migration path to the Amazon cloud for server applications and workloads that are dependent on the Microsoft Windows Server 2008 and Server 2008 R2 and older platforms that are going End-of-Support on January 14, 2020.

The service will leverage application compatibility packaging, a process that decouples applications and workloads from being dependent on End-of-Support platforms and packages them so that they can be migrated onto the modern EC2 platform without the need to upgrade, recode or refactor.

As the Preferred Partner, Cloudhouse will provide AWS customers and partners with application compatibility packaging, bringing over a decade's experience migrating incompatible and legacy applications onto all Windows platforms for many of the world's largest enterprises.

"Being named the Preferred Partner for this exciting program is a huge endorsement of our capabilities from the world's largest cloud services provider," said Cloudhouse co-founder and CEO, Mat Clothier.

"Most enterprises struggle with migrating legacy applications due to tight dependencies on unsupported Operating Systems, a lack of in-house expertise, or missing installation media or source code. EMP has been launched to help partners and customers meet these challenges.

"We've been in the application compatibility business for 10 years and we are thrilled to be working side-by-side with AWS to bring our uniquely deep knowledge and specialist capabilities to AWS partners and customers."

Cloudhouse CTO, Nick Coleman, commented: "What this means for AWS customers is that they now have the freedom to choose the Windows platform that best suits their business needs without being limited by application compatibility issues."

Cloudhouse's application compatibility packaging services are available to partners delivering data center migration programs to the AWS cloud, and to enterprise customers of AWS EC2.

About:

Cloudhouse was founded in 2009 and has pioneered application compatibility packaging developing and licensing a solution and supporting service preventing application compatibility issues from hindering transformation, consolidation and migration programs in hundreds of the world's largest enterprises.

