According to UNAIDS, "Condoms, if easily available and used consistently and correctly, are one of the most effective and inexpensive methods available to reduce the sexual transmission of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and to prevent unintended pregnancy." DKT International, one of the largest providers of family planning products and services, prioritizes combatting the spread of HIV/AIDS by providing high quality and affordable condoms around the world.

"Our country programs rely heavily on the efforts of people within the communities we serve to raise awareness of contraceptives and the importance of safe sex," says Chris Purdy, CEO of DKT International. "Whether it be through our youth programs, where teens can speak openly with other teens about questions regarding sex or contraceptives, or our teams of community health workers providing access in hard-to-reach places, spreading knowledge and promoting safe sex directly within communities is key."

Despite barriers to safe and affordable contraceptives, in 2018, DKT delivered 44.6 million couple-years-of protection (CYPs). Through social marketing, mass and social media, and word of mouth promotion, DKT works to ensure that contraceptives are easy to purchase, and that people want to use them.

DKT expects to sell 750 million condoms in 2019. A few recent initiatives to promote safe sex include:

DKT is working to provide HIV self-test kits in several countries in 2020.

in several countries in 2020. DKT Brazil offered outreach HIV testing to students and men having sex with men last month.

offered outreach HIV testing to students and men having sex with men last month. DKT Myanmar's recent launch of Kiss bubblegum-flavored condoms to appeal to young people with bright, distinctive packaging resulted in the sale of 2,000 packs in the first week.

recent launch of bubblegum-flavored condoms to appeal to young people with bright, distinctive packaging resulted in the sale of 2,000 packs in the first week. DKT Liberia partnered with the Swedish Embassy and UK-based education NGO Street Child to host sex education talks at five public schools in Liberia, reaching students aged 10-18 in remote rural areas.

partnered with the Swedish Embassy and UK-based education NGO Street Child to host sex education talks at five public schools in Liberia, reaching students aged 10-18 in remote rural areas. DKT Tanzania is working in cooperation with UNFPA to offer iPLAN, a microinsurance package for young people that offers comprehensive family planning services. For just $4.25 a year, youth have access to long-term contraceptive methods, condoms, counseling, and HIV testing at DKT's Trust Health and Wellness clinics. Over 4,000 students have enrolled in the program and are receiving comprehensive sexual healthcare this year.

To learn more and keep up with DKT's latest news, visit www.dktinternational.org.

Founded in 1989, DKT International, a registered, non-profit organization, is one of the largest private providers of family planning products and services in the developing world, focusing the power of social marketing on some of the largest countries with the greatest needs for family planning, HIV/AIDS prevention and safe abortion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005792/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Powers

646.964.4446

Lauren.powers@gcomworks.com