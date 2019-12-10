BH Macro Limited - Directorate Change

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Directorate Change

10 December 2019

The Company announces the appointment of Bronwyn Curtis as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2020.

Ms Curtis is an experienced Non-Executive Director and Senior Executive with 30 years leadership across banking, media, commodities and consulting, with global or European wide responsibilities for 20 years, including at HSBC Bank plc, Bloomberg LP, Nomura International and Deutsche Bank Group.

She is presently a Non-Executive Director at the UK Office of Budget Responsibility and at Pershing Square Holdings, The Scottish American Investment Company plc and JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc, and is a regular commentator in the media on markets and economics.

Ms Curtis is a UK resident.

There are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6). All of Ms Curtis' current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below as required by LR 9.6.13 (1).

Directorships

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

The Scottish American Investment Company PLC

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust PLC

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001