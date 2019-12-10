BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration





BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

10 December 2019



The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ended 30 November 2019 of 1.00 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 20 January 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 20 December 2019 (ex-dividend date is 19 December 2019).

The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 27 December 2019.

Enquiries:

S Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639