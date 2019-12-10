Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2019
PR Newswire
10.12.2019 | 17:28
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 10


BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

10 December 2019

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ended 30 November 2019 of 1.00 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 20 January 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 20 December 2019 (ex-dividend date is 19 December 2019).

The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 27 December 2019.

Enquiries:
S Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2639

