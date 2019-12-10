The global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market is expected to reduce by 27.88 million during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Countries such as China and India have witnessed an increase in the demand for ATVs in recent years. This is due to the growing consumer awareness about ATVs and their applications. The increasing popularity of recreational activities and off-road adventure events has further increased the demand for ATVs among consumers. This has led to the entrance of new ATV OEMs in APAC. For instance, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yamaha Motor, and Polaris have launched several ATV models in India over the past few years. The rising demand for ATVs in APAC is one of the crucial drivers for the global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market.

As per Technavio, advances in ATV powertrain will have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market: Advances in ATV Powertrain

Vendors in the market are adopting performance-optimizing techniques to increase the overall performance of ATVs. For instance, several vendors are developing a two-stage transaxle which improves the overall performance of the transmission system by reducing the rotating inertial mass. Some vendors are also adopting advanced manufacturing techniques and materials to reduce the weight of the transaxle and achieve superior acceleration. Such developments are expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period.

"Emergence of all-electric ATVs and the increasing number of ATV experience zones will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system marketbyapplication (utility ATV and sport ATV) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to factors such as high demand for ATVs in the US and Canada.

