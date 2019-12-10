Future Science Holdings, Inc.: Future Science Holdings Inc. Attends United Nations UNCA Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2019 / Future Science Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:FUTS) was represented at United Nations UNCA award ceremony.

Future Science Holdings, Inc. CEO Luis Rodriguez attended the 2019 Annual United Nations Correspondents Association Awards in New York City on December 6th, 2019.

Held at The Cipriani in Manhattan, Mr. Rodriguez spent the evening celebrating international Journalists being recognized for addressing some of the most important topics facing our world today, such as World Health, Climate Change and other global issues. "Future Science Holdings recognizes the importance of social responsibility. United Nations embodies that movement and it's a critical part of our foundation" said Mr. Rodriguez, "I am a strong supporter of journalist that contribute to the awareness of these important issues" added Mr. Rodriguez.

Mr. Rodriguez was in the company of the Secretary General of the UN, many delegates and other political members as well as notable celebrities who also bring awareness to these critical issues.

Future Science Holdings, Inc. will continue to focus its efforts on innovations that have a positive impact on society. Instead of being part of the problem, we will strive to create solutions.

About Future Science Holdings, Inc.

Future Science Holdings' will utilize market diversification in order to position the company to benefit from the global economic opportunities and expansion taking place across multiple markets, with a healthy mix of commercial and technology sectors.

