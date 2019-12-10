Internet Marketing Company: What is A Hit-And-Run Accident And How Does It Influence Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains what is a hit-and-run accident and how car insurance rates will be influenced after that.

Hit and run accidents refer to those car accidents where one driver flees the scene without leaving their details or checking if all the other persons involved are safe. When someone hits a parked car with their vehicle, and then flees the scene without leaving their details, they also commit a hit and run accident. Hit and run accidents are severely punished by law.

Hit and run accidents also affect car insurance rates. There are 2 scenarios:

The policyholder is the victim. It is recommended to gather as much evidence and eye-witness accounts as possible. After that, call the police and file a report. This report will be handed to the insurance company in order to begin the claim process. The company will cover the damage but will increase the premiums, until the guilty driver is caught. If the guilty driver is not caught, the policyholder will be charged extra.

The policyholder commits a hit-and-run. The insurer will pay for the victim's damage, but not for the damage to the policyholder's car. After that, the premiums will be increased by around 50%. The guilty driver will have to carry an SR-22 for 3 years, time in which the premiums will be considerably high.

"A hit and run accident can make you pay more expensive premiums, no matter who caused the accident", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

