Read the 106-page research report with TOC on "Black Beer Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Off-trade and On-trade), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing demand for craft beverages. Also, the expansion of breweries globally is anticipated to further boost the growth of the black beer market.

Consumers prefer craft or locally brewed beer over regular beer due to its distinctive taste and presence of ingredients that are not used in the preparation of regular beer. Black beer is produced in microbreweries and served fresh in kegs, bottles, and cans. The consumption of black beer is increasing due to the demand for premium drinks among millennials and Gen-X consumers. Thus, the increasing demand for craft beverages is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Black Beer Market Companies:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is headquartered in Belgium and offers Devil's Backbone Schwartz Bier. It is a light-to-medium dark lager created using malts such as Bohemian Pilsner, Dark Munich, CaraRed, Melanoidin, Pilsner, and Carafa II Special.

BITBURGER BRAUGRUPPE GMBH

BITBURGER BRAUGRUPPE GMBH is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Bitburger, Köstritzer, König Pilsener, Wernesgrüner, and Licher. The company provides Köstritzer Schwarzbier, which is a black, bottom-fermented beer made with bitter chocolate, roasted chestnuts, dark honey, and sage.

Heineken N.V.

Heineken N.V. is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers Heineken Dark Lager. It is a deep-colored lager with flavors of toasted malt, yeast, alcohol, and fruit.

New Belgium Brewing Company

New Belgium Brewing Company is headquartered in the US and offers New Belgium 1554 Black Lager. It is a dark brew based on nugget hops and malt constituting chocolate, carapils, Munich, and pale.

THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC

THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC, is headquartered in the US and offers products through the segment: Beer, Hard Cider, and Hard Seltzer Business. The company provides Samuel Adams Black Lager, which is a black beer made from caramel, roasted grains, hops, pepper, and malt.

Black Beer Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Off-trade

On-trade

Black Beer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

