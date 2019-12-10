The global cancer cachexia therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 568.85 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the high prevalence and incidence of cancer cachexia. In addition, the rising awareness about supportive care for cancer patients is anticipated to further boost the growth of the cancer cachexia therapeutics market. Request a free sample report

Read the 148-page report with TOC on "Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market research report by Product (Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies, And Other Therapeutics), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Progestogens

Corticosteroids

Combination Therapies

Other Therapeutics

The progestogens segment is expected to grow faster than the overall market during the forecast period of 2019-2023. Progestogens are the most effective and safest option for the palliative treatment of cancer cachexia and are the only approved medications in Europe. Moreover, progestogens can downregulate the cytokine cascade in patients with cancer cachexia. These benefits of progestogens led this segment to account for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to retain the position during the forecast period.

Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America was the largest geographical segment of the global cancer cachexia therapeutics market in 2018. Its position will remain the same as the largest market in 2023. North America is expected to retain its market-leading position due to factors like the high prevalence of cancer, the presence of established healthcare infrastructure, and the high healthcare expenditure in the region.

Major Five Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. operates its business under the pharmaceutical products segment. The company offers the product MARINOL. It is a cannabinoid drug approved for anorexia associated with weight loss in AIDS patients, which is used to treat cancer cachexia.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates its business under the pharmaceuticals segment. The company's key offering includes REGLAN. REGLAN (metoclopramide) is a dopamine antagonist that is used as an anti-emetic agent to treat nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, heartburn, and early satiety (feeling of fullness).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has business operations under the biopharmaceuticals segment. The product offered by the company is MEGACE. It is a progestogen drug used for the treatment of wasting syndromes, such as cachexia.

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA operates its business under four segments, which include Fresenius medical care, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Kabi, and Fresenius Vamed. The company's key offerings include Metoclopramide and Dexamethasone.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. operates the businesses under segments: injectables, generics, branded, and others. The company's key offerings in the cancer cachexia therapeutics market include Dexamethasone and Megestrol acetate.

